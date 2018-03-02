'The Internet Is The Only Place We Simultaneously Desire Fame And Anonymity'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
The internet is the only place where we simultaneously desire fame and anonymity. from Showerthoughts
We don't realize how much noise we make until we do anything in a room with a person sleeping from Showerthoughts
Employers who tell workers “you’re lucky to have a job,” can only keep workers who can’t find a different one. from Showerthoughts
We used to dance to the song “1999” by Prince anticipating the possibilities of the future and now we dance to the same song wishing we could go back to the past. from Showerthoughts
One day we will look back and say "remember when you had to drive your car! Yeah it was fucking dangerous. You could just swerve and kill someone in a head on." from Showerthoughts
Mr. Rodgers coming home and changing into comfortable clothes after work makes sense the older you get. from Showerthoughts
Patience is something you admire in the person behind you, but never in the person ahead of you. from Showerthoughts
Dogs freak out when you blow in their face but love wind blowing in their face at 50mph from Showerthoughts
As a kid, you try to not get caught having sex by your parents. As a parent, you try to not get caught having sex by your kids. from Showerthoughts
The “roof” of your mouth is more of a ceiling. Your hair is more accurately the roof of your mouth. from Showerthoughts
If you sleep 8 hours straight at night, it is considered normal. If you sleep 6 hours straight at night and take a nap of 2 hours later on that day, it is weird. from Showerthoughts
The Simpsons would be a much more interesting show if the characters had aged each season from Showerthoughts