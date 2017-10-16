Shush For A Second And Watch These Librarians Recreate A Kardashian Cover

Bookmark this photo for your future Kardashian parody plans.

Last weekend, librarians in the New Zealand city of Invercargill recreated the Kardashian’s August Hollywood Reporter cover to celebrate the family’s 10 years on TV.

And it might be about the best thing caused by the Kardashians.

“We picked that photo to spoof because it’s iconic and also we thought how funny would that look with ordinary people in it,” the group told BuzzFeed’s Kassy Cho.

Here’s the original magazine cover for reference, though there’s really no need for it anymore.

A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:04am PDT