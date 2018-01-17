Silly and Fun Riddles and Jokes

We all need a bit of humor in our lives. And we all need to keep our brains sharp. So what better than some fun and humorous riddles and jokes to do just that. How many can you solve?
These riddles come from the full collection of riddles with answers.
Riddles (answers are below)
- After booming and zapping is when I emerge, to bring you bright dazzling beauty when I diverge. Some say that I hide enormous wealth, but those riches have always proven stealth. What am I?
- You cannot see me, nor can I be touched, you cannot feel me, but I can cook your lunch!
- How can you add eight 6s together so that the total adds up to 750?
- A grandmother, two mothers and two daughters went to the cafe for some tea. They ordered one cup each. What was the total number of cups that they ordered?
- Jeff was born in 1933 and died in 1946 at the age of 57. How can this be?
- A bike rider is traveling north at 25 mph, a car passes the bike rider going north at 40 mph. At the same time the bike rider passes a jogger running north at 5 mph. Which will move away from the bike rider at a faster pace, the car or the jogger?
- Maria went to the bread store to buy a loaf of bread for dinner. She had 2 quarters, 4 dimes, 3 nickels and 2 pennies. The total cost of the bread $0.82. She promised to make sure she had exactly 1 coin remaining after purchase. Which coins did she have left after buying the loaf of bread?
- Round and round I go never stopping in a continuous flow. I hang out with numbers each and every day and nothing ever gets on my way. What am I?
- You should keep me as straight as can be, yet very few do. Most of the time I am slightly bent or curved. Your sadness usually causes me to bend further, but don’t bend me for too long or I may never be able to fully straighten out again. What am I?
- If 66 = 2, 99 = 2, 888 = 6, 00 = 2, 7777 = 0, 667= 2, 276 = 1, 833 = 2, then what does 2876 equal?
Answers
- A rainbow
- A microwave particle
- 666 + 66 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 750
- Three, one for each person (the grandmother is also a mother and the mother is also a daughter)
- He was born in the hospital room 1933 and died in room 1946
- The jogger, because the difference in speed is greater between the jogger and bike rider than the car and the bike rider
- One of the quarters
- The hands of a clock
- Your posture
- Three. Each circle within a number is equivalent to one. For example, the numbers 9 and 6 are equivalent to one because they have one circle in them, whereas the number 8 is equal to 2 because of its two loops.
