ENTERTAINMENT
08/29/2018 06:15 am ET Updated 27 minutes ago

See What Made Simon Cowell Cry On 'America's Got Talent'

"I was trying to hold it together," the judge said after Michael Ketterer sang James Bay's "Us."
headshot
By Ron Dicker

You ol’ softie, Simon.

“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell cried for a performance by singer Michael Ketterer on Tuesday’s quarterfinal show.

It takes a lot to move Cowell ― and Ketterer had the chops and the emotion to do it in singing James Bay’s “Us” in the last act of the night.

Ketterer also has a moving personal story. The pediatric nurse and his wife adopted five boys from foster care to complete their family with their biological daughter.

Having previously earned a golden buzzer from Cowell to leapfrog into the live rounds, Ketterer was able to trigger Cowell’s waterworks and admiration.

“As I dad, I can’t imagine what you’ve done, and the fact that you’re on this show and you really need this. You’re a really, really special guy,” a teary Cowell said after the song.

Ketterer was asked how he could move the often-tough panelist to such a state. “I think he gets it,” the contestant said, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I was trying to hold it together,” Cowell added in a post-show interview with ET.

Check out Cowell’s reaction above and Ketterer’s full performance below. 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Simon Cowell James Bay Singer
See What Made Simon Cowell Cry On 'America's Got Talent'
CONVERSATIONS