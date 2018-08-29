See What Made Simon Cowell Cry On 'America's Got Talent'

You ol’ softie, Simon.

“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell cried for a performance by singer Michael Ketterer on Tuesday’s quarterfinal show.

It takes a lot to move Cowell ― and Ketterer had the chops and the emotion to do it in singing James Bay’s “Us” in the last act of the night.

Ketterer also has a moving personal story. The pediatric nurse and his wife adopted five boys from foster care to complete their family with their biological daughter.

Having previously earned a golden buzzer from Cowell to leapfrog into the live rounds, Ketterer was able to trigger Cowell’s waterworks and admiration.

“As I dad, I can’t imagine what you’ve done, and the fact that you’re on this show and you really need this. You’re a really, really special guy,” a teary Cowell said after the song.

Ketterer was asked how he could move the often-tough panelist to such a state. “I think he gets it,” the contestant said, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I was trying to hold it together,” Cowell added in a post-show interview with ET.