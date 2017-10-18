BBC Anchor Delivers The Most Unenthusiastic Royal Baby Report Ever

"Clear your diaries, get the time booked off" - @BBCSimonMcCoy announces royal baby due date in his unique way https://t.co/wiIIJXoRNt pic.twitter.com/cwcO03lS9t

Some royal fanatics are eager for any bit of news out of Buckingham Palace. Then there’s Simon McCoy.

The BBC anchor delivered a delightfully unenthusiastic report on the latest royal baby “news” that Prince William and Duchess Kate were expecting their third child in April. Then, he wondered aloud why that was even considered news.

“Clear your diaries. Get the time booked off, that’s what I’m doing,” McCoy said with a tone of voice that suggested he was doing no such thing.

He also posted the royal baby news on Twitter:

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April.#News — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) October 17, 2017