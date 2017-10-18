MEDIA
BBC Anchor Delivers The Most Unenthusiastic Royal Baby Report Ever

Simon McCoy serves up the news with some classic British snark.

By Ed Mazza

Some royal fanatics are eager for any bit of news out of Buckingham Palace. Then there’s Simon McCoy

The BBC anchor delivered a delightfully unenthusiastic report on the latest royal baby “news” that Prince William and Duchess Kate were expecting their third child in April. Then, he wondered aloud why that was even considered news. 

“Clear your diaries. Get the time booked off, that’s what I’m doing,” McCoy said with a tone of voice that suggested he was doing no such thing. 

He also posted the royal baby news on Twitter: 

McCoy made headlines in 2013 for some snarky royal baby coverage. But over the summer, it seemed as if he had found the one thing he liked even less than royal babies: dog surfing

Suggest a correction

