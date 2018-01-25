Simone Biles, Aly Raisman And Jordyn Wieber React To Larry Nassar Sentencing

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber are happy with the sentence of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who will spend the rest of his life behind bars for molesting children.

All three have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them under the guise of medical treatment, along with over 150 other women who share the same allegations. On Wednesday afternoon ― after a weeklong sentencing hearing where 169 survivors and family members read impact statements ― Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

In statements posted to Twitter, the three Olympians shared how grateful they are to the other survivors who spoke out against Nassar.

“Thank you fellow survivors for you courage, strength, and leadership, you have all had an overwhelming impact on me and I am proud to stand with you all ― today, tomorrow, and every day that follows,” Raisman wrote on Wednesday night.

The former USA team doctor and former Michigan State University trainer is already serving 60 years in prison on child pornography charges and awaits sentencing on three more counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Thank you. I appreciate you all so much. pic.twitter.com/kysEo68g5c — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 25, 2018

Along with thanking her fellow survivors, Raisman thanked her family and friends, the larger gymnastics community, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina and the prosecutors and law enforcement that worked so tirelessly to get this case heard.

“As we continue to process our pain and suffering, it is my hope that in some way, sharing our impact statements is part of our healing process,” Raisman wrote.

Biles thanked both Aquilina and the other women who read impact statements during Nassar’s sentencing hearing.

“THANK YOU, YOU ARE MY HERO,” Biles wrote to Aquilina and added to her fellow survivors: “He will no longer have the power to steal our happiness or joy. I stand with every one of you.”

Wieber quoted a poem from Nikita Gill, adding: “Thank you to Judge Aquilina. Thank you to EVERY SINGLE person that came forward and shared their story, both in and out of the courtroom.”

Shout out to all of the survivors for being so brave & speaking like the queens that you are while looking at that monster. He will no longer have the power to steal our happiness or joy. I stand with every one of you 💛 pic.twitter.com/b5SMmjZgeW — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 24, 2018