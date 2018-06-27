Singer Sounds 'Exactly Like Whitney Houston' On 'America's Got Talent'

Glennis Grace channeled a legend on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” ― and it paid off.

The 39-year-old singer enthralled judges with a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Run to You.”

Simon Cowell gushed that he felt like he was “looking at a star already,” USA Today reported.

Mel B noticed something quite familiar about Grace’s voice.

“It’s almost like you sounded exactly like Whitney Houston,” the panelist said. “I want you to take Whitney Houston, embody her, but then I want to see more of you.”

Grace, who traveled from Holland for the audition, has performed in tribute concerts in which she sings Houston’s songs, according to her Dutch-language Facebook page. And her experience showed on “AGT.”