'Singing Trump' Returns To Make 'America's Got Talent' Great Again

This Donald Trump impersonator just wants it that way.

On Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” The Singing Trump returned ― he first auditioned during the season premiere ― to make the show “great again,” as he put it.

After telling the judges his performance was dedicated to “the one and only love my my life, me,” he launched into a medley of Backstreet Boys hits, starting with “I Want It That Way” then breaking into “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” He sang and danced his way around the stage with a troupe of Secret Service agent backup dancers and had the crowd clapping along.

“Oh my god, I love this show,” judge Simon Cowell said once the performance was done, with guest judge Chris Hardwick adding, “This is a thing I didn’t realize I needed in my life until now.”

The Singing Trump even won over judge Mel Brown, who wasn’t a fan of the impersonator when he first auditioned.

“Last time I saw you, I really didn’t like you and I said no,” Brown said. “But now I’m eating my words completely, and I would like to apologize to you. But not only were you exactly like Donald Trump, but you entertained us with the two best Backstreet Boys songs of all time, and I loved it.”