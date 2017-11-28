19 Tweets That Will Hit Home If You're Single During The Holidays

Your family probably knows better than to bring up politics at the holiday dinner table. Now, if only they’d learn to stop inquiring about your love life.
Below, we’ve gathered 19 tweets that will sound familiar if you’re single during the holidays.
-
1
Thanksgiving with my family is usually like:— 🎄Mattzilla™🎄 (@mattZillaaaa) November 22, 2017
“You’re still single?"
“What is that you have on?" "You look very pale”
“When are you leaving?"
-
2
*sets dvr for michael buble's 3rd annual christmas special*— Brett Ryland (@brettryland) December 17, 2013
Yeah I'm single, why do you ask?
-
3
a haunted house but instead of scary monsters its 15 ppl asking u what ur doing with ur life & who u r marrying— Just For Laugh™ (@justforIaugh) November 21, 2017
oh wait thats thanksgiving
-
4
For christmas my aunt got me a sparkly pink shirt that says "single all the way" and I'm still slightly offended— Brosephine (@Josie11486) August 3, 2017
-
5
Last christmas I gave you my heart, but the very next day you said what the hell are you still doing in my house— Lazy Joe (@lazy_joe_) December 16, 2013
-
6
Being single at Christmas pic.twitter.com/ZJxr7RJfB7— John (@JCM97_) December 31, 2016
-
7
With the holidays quickly approaching I think my best option is to get a shirt made that says yes I’m still single— Tory Couch (@ToryCouch) November 12, 2017
-
8
Good. Nope, still single. Yep, still working there. Good. Nope, still single. Yep, still working there. Good. Nope, still single. Yep, still working there.— Sarcasticsapien (@Sarcasticsapien) November 22, 2017
- practicing talking to family during the holidays
-
9
Using Tinder in your hometown and hoping to see high school enemies is the new holiday season tradition.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) December 25, 2014
-
10
My favorite part of the holidays is when I have to reiterate the fact that I am single to every member of my extended family at both Thanksgiving AND Christmas :-)— Emily Starling (@starlingem) November 16, 2017
-
11
When Grandma asks me why Im still single this Christmas... pic.twitter.com/mcua1rebxe— Dylan stadter (@StadterDylan) November 14, 2017
-
12
Being single at Christmas time isn't a bad thing, it just means you become the designated dog holder in all family photos— Shaye Crncic (@SCrncic) December 14, 2015
-
13
Single during the holidays date idea: get a bottle of wine, call an uber, have it drive you around to look at lights. Bonus: ask for aux and play Mariah Carey Christmas album.— mac (@MacBoone) November 16, 2017
-
14
How I sleep knowing I'm single and don't have to buy gifts for the holidays pic.twitter.com/dXSFLwU7qn— missssss keeeeeishaa (@MisssBethany) December 24, 2016
-
15
is it really a family get together if there aren’t invasive questions about my love life, my future and the rips in my jeans— sarah (@sarah_oro) October 9, 2017
-
16
@ nail salon— annie harrington (@annieharrington) November 23, 2016
"Home for holidays with boyfriend?"
"No, no boyfriend. Just family!"
"Hmm. Well with better cuticles you could have boyfriend."
-
17
Just prepping my answer for all the questions about work/school/my dating life that I’ll be getting over the holidays from my extended family. pic.twitter.com/eJ7DX6pn7c— pumpkin cyds ↟ (@cydsqui) November 13, 2017
-
18
What do you want for Christmas— Molly Ruff (@mollyruff13) December 25, 2015
A unicorn
Be more realistic
Ok a boyfriend
What color do you want your unicorn
-
19
Me deflecting questions from extended family abt my dating life pic.twitter.com/dlYbp5xJ8r— wolfy134 (@jenorca) May 9, 2017