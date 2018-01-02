LATINO VOICES
'The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' Cast Reunites For A Special Photo Op

“Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood,” America Ferrera writes on Instagram.

By Carolina Moreno

The sisterhood is back together to welcome another member into its family. 

The cast of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” reunited for a special pregnancy photo with America Ferrera, who announced she was expecting her first child on Sunday night. The “Superstore” actress posted a photo via Instagram on Tuesday with Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn touching Ferrera’s pregnant belly on a couch. 

“Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood,” Ferrera wrote in the caption. “We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP

The #TIMESUP hashtag at the end of the caption is a reference to the anti-sexual harassment initiative that over 300 women in television, film and theater launched on Monday. The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, set up with $13 million in donations from over 200 donors, seeks to protect less-privileged women who have been victims of sexual misconduct in workplaces nationwide. 

