'The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' Cast Reunites For A Special Photo Op

The sisterhood is back together to welcome another member into its family.

The cast of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” reunited for a special pregnancy photo with America Ferrera, who announced she was expecting her first child on Sunday night. The “Superstore” actress posted a photo via Instagram on Tuesday with Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn touching Ferrera’s pregnant belly on a couch.

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jan 2, 2018 at 2:31pm PST

“Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood,” Ferrera wrote in the caption. “We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP”

The #TIMESUP hashtag at the end of the caption is a reference to the anti-sexual harassment initiative that over 300 women in television, film and theater launched on Monday. The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, set up with $13 million in donations from over 200 donors, seeks to protect less-privileged women who have been victims of sexual misconduct in workplaces nationwide.