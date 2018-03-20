Austin Police Responding To Possible Explosion

Police in Austin, Texas confirmed that they were responding to a possible explosion Tuesday evening in the city, which has been rocked by a series of package bombs in the past couple of weeks.

Austin’s fire department said on Twitter its crews were responding to a package explosion at a Goodwill in South Austin and evacuating the building.

Emergency medical services officials said one person was injured, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

FINAL Multiple assets #ATCEMS @AustinFireInfo @Austin_Police on scene Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion: #ATCEMSMedics transported ~30s male with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries to St Davids South Austin. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

There was major police presence near the reported blast, and law enforcement has asked residents to avoid the area.

The suspected bombing would be the sixth in a string of explosions that have hit Austin and nearby Texas cities in recent days. Earlier on Tuesday, a package exploded at a FedEx sorting facility in Schertz, Texas, near San Antonio, as it was moving along a conveyor belt, the city’s police chief confirmed.

Police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the package explosion in Schertz, about 65 miles south of Austin, was linked to four other package explosions across Austin in recent weeks.

The bombing series started on March 2. The first three attacks involved packages left at the front of residences that exploded after the unsuspecting victims handled them.

Two people were killed and two others were injured.

An attack on Sunday injured two men who set off a tripwire on a sidewalk in a suburban neighborhood. The victims in Sunday’s explosion were white, according to Austin police.