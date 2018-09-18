SPORTS
Skip Bayless Is Buff And Not Afraid To Pose Shirtless At Age 66

The Fox Sports commentator answers a physique critique from co-host Shannon Sharpe.
Skip Bayless of Fox Sports 1′s “Undisputed” says co-host Shannon Sharpe often calls him too skinny.

So Bayless, 66, posted a response this week in the form of a shirtless Instagram pic, taken by his wife, that shows him in a seriously jacked state after a run.

In the photo’s caption, the former ESPN commentator chalks up his chiseled physique to “lifting a lot” and “never” missing a day of cardio.

Bayless told The Wall Street Journal in 2015 that he had missed just two days of training in the previous 17 years.

I’m a raging perfectionist,” he told Men’s Journal that same year.

He also said he could beat LeBron James in an endurance race ― not the first time he uttered something that could have irritated the NBA superstar.

But we’re not gonna go there. Let’s just congratulate Bayless on his buffness. 

