Skip Bayless Is Buff And Not Afraid To Pose Shirtless At Age 66

So Bayless, 66, posted a response this week in the form of a shirtless Instagram pic, taken by his wife, that shows him in a seriously jacked state after a run.

In the photo’s caption, the former ESPN commentator chalks up his chiseled physique to “lifting a lot” and “never” missing a day of cardio.

Bayless told The Wall Street Journal in 2015 that he had missed just two days of training in the previous 17 years.

“I’m a raging perfectionist,” he told Men’s Journal that same year.

He also said he could beat LeBron James in an endurance race ― not the first time he uttered something that could have irritated the NBA superstar.