Cocky Navy Pilots Make 'Sky Penises' Over Washington State

A Navy crew that made giant sky drawings of penises while flying over Okanogan County, Washington, will be held accountable for their obscene actions, Navy officials said.

The drawings appeared Thursday evening, quickly attracting attention from locals like Ramone Duran.

Duran told the Spokesman-Review newspaper he was running errands when he saw a jet start to make designs in the sky with contrails.

“After it made the circles at the bottom, I knew what it was and started laughing,” Duran said. “It was pretty funny to see that. You don’t expect to see something like that.”

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017

Other people weren’t as excited. One mother told local station KREM she was upset the drawings might force her to have a conversation about male anatomy she wasn’t prepared for.

The jet responsible for the contrail took off from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

Navy officials apologized for the obscene sky drawings in a statement to KREM:

“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”

Although the Navy has promised to hold the pilots accountable, the Federal Aviation Administration told the station there’s nothing they can do unless there’s a safety risk, adding that the agency “cannot police morality.”