Daredevil Slackliners Wed On Net Suspended 400 Feet Above Ground

Ryan Jenks and Kimberly Weglin got really high for their wedding ― 400 feet high. The slacklining pros exchanged vows on a net suspended above a canyon floor in Moab, Utah, according to CBS News.

“We both love slacklining. We both have made it our lives, so it was pretty easy to decide where to get married,” Jenks told CBS Sacramento last week in the segment above.

The netting normally has a hole in the middle for BASE jumping, Weglin told the station, but they filled it in with extra cord for the wedding.

“I used to be terrified of heights,” Weglin told People last month. “So it really meant a lot to get married in the air in a space that used to scare the shit out of me and have it feel normal.”

Weglin posted video of the big day in December and media reports have rolled out slowly, but the wedding actually went off on Nov. 20, a day before the GGBY Highline Festival in Moab.

According to The Hearnes Adventure Photography, this was love in daring motion. During the nuptials, three friends performed aerial stunts below the net, others did acroyoga on the cliff, and some guests flew over the ceremony in paragliders.

The climax featured 10 BASE-jumper “flower girls” in tutus leaping from the cliff and releasing 5,000 flower petals packed in their parachutes, The Hearnes wrote.

Of course, this highlining couple wasn’t about to exchange conventional “I do’s.”