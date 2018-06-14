11 Tweets For Anyone Who Loves Sleeping More Than Socializing

1.

New sexual fantasy: He takes my hand, leads me to the bed, and says, in a throaty whisper, "I want you to nap for as long as you like."

Go out or go to sleep? Go out or go to sleep? Go out or go to sleep? Go out or go to sleep? Go out or go to sleep?

Wife: My mom is watching our kids for the night. Me: Oh, baby. Do you know what we can do? *falls asleep at 7 p.m.*

People say "go big or go home" as if going home is a bad thing? Like hell yeah I wanna go home, and I'm gonna take a nap when I get there.

me after my therapist says I need to start going outside and interacting with the world again. pic.twitter.com/1AZC0NyS0o

It’s important to note that there’s a huge difference between preferring some sleep and solitude and withdrawing from social activities altogether. If you feel like you are sleeping more than usual, forgoing your daily activities and experiencing a massive drop in energy or motivation, a bigger mental health issue could be at play. If this all sounds a little too real, it might be worth chatting with a physician and seeking support from loved ones. You deserve to feel healthy and happy ― whether you’re sleeping or socializing.