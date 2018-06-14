11 Tweets For Anyone Who Loves Sleeping More Than Socializing

Why go out when you can sleep instead?
Sleep helps improve your brain, your blood sugar and your sex life. It can prevent migraines, common colds and obesity. It can even improve your mood and other mental health issues. In short, it’s magical. Sometimes more magical than, say, drinks at the bar or a loud party.
Relate to this sentiment on a deep level? Below are a handful of hilarious posts that nail the pure joy of choosing sleep over socializing:
It’s important to note that there’s a huge difference between preferring some sleep and solitude and withdrawing from social activities altogether. If you feel like you are sleeping more than usual, forgoing your daily activities and experiencing a massive drop in energy or motivation, a bigger mental health issue could be at play. If this all sounds a little too real, it might be worth chatting with a physician and seeking support from loved ones. You deserve to feel healthy and happy ― whether you’re sleeping or socializing.