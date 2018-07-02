Disney’s newest roller coaster debuted at Walt Disney World in Florida over the weekend and it’s already one of the most popular attractions in the parks.

Patrons waited up to five hours to ride the Slinky Dog Dash at the new 11-acre Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios when it officially opened on Saturday. The line just to get into Toy Story Land ― or to grab a bite at Woody’s Lunch Box, the soup, sandwich and snack counter ― topped two hours.

The new steel coaster offers a smooth ride through the area, which is themed to look like Andy’s backyard from the “Toy Story” movies. While it’s more kid-friendly than the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, the park’s other coaster, that doesn’t mean it lacked thrills.

Slinky Dog Dash features a second launch point midway through the ride, which the company said was a first for its parks. The coaster stops, is pulled back slingshot-style, then launched over a steep hill, delivering a brief floating sensation at the peak.

Slinky Dog Dash also offers some terrific views of the park, including the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge construction zone.

The ride ends with a Wheezy the penguin animatronic singing the franchise’s signature tune, “You’ve Got A Friend In Me,” as the character did in “Toy Story 2,” aided by Mr. Mike and Mr. Spell.

Both Slinky Dog Dash and Toy Story Land’s other new attraction, Alien Swirling Saucers, look even better at night when the lights come on.

Here’s the Slinky Dog Dash’s second launch point by day:

Ed Mazza

And here it is, all lit up in the evening:

Ed Mazza

Toy Story Land is part of a multi-year makeover of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Next year, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open in the former home of the Great Movie Ride. Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, a new show themed to Pixar’s “Cars” films, is also coming to the park next year.