15 Smart Ways To Store Shoes In Small Spaces

It doesn’t matter whether you live in a one-room studio apartment or a multi-level mansion, your home could use some clever hacks for practically storing all of your footwear .

Of course, the first step to organizing your shoe collection is recycling and donating the ones you don’t wear very often in favor of a minimalist capsule collection of those you do. After the initial purge, though, you’ll still need smart solutions to store those shoes you wear routinely. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the most clever shoe storage solutions we could find. They’re perfect for small spaces, too.