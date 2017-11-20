"SMILF" Confronted Misogyny in One Heart Stopping Scene, and Television is Better for It

Showtime’s new hit, SMILF, starring Frankie Shaw as a single mom with dreams of WNBA stardom has upped the ante on the network’s knack for portraying resilient women keeping afloat in the harsh waters of poverty (See Fiona Gallagher of Shameless). While the first two episodes blended poignance with humor and character establishment, episode three raised the show’s game when it confronted misogyny in the Donald Trump era.

The episode’s tone was established early when a female reporter is faced with derision by an athlete who finds humor in a woman asking questions about his sport. The scene was an obvious reference to the post-game press conference shenanigans exhibited by Cam Newton early this NFL season, but actions in that scene easily fall into the category of lesser of two evils compared to what followed.

In a later scene set in a diner, lead character, Bridgette Bird, bonds with a man she met only minutes before. The man had been instilling hope in Bridgette by informing her a WNBA expansion team was coming to her hometown, Boston, when the scene took a dark, but realistic turn. As the camera darts under the table, we see the man’s hand reach between Bridgette’s legs, and grab her vagina. In an instant, a woman’s dream turned nightmarish, and her body turned object.

SMILF is not an outwardly political show, but in one scene exemplified a culture of hate enabled by a president who once bragged about grabbing women by their vaginas during his campaign, yet still won the highest office in the world. It’s easy to believe the man sitting across from Bridgette decided to play follow the sordid leader because voters in our country decided such crimes against women are permissable.

It sometimes takes a television show to perfectly portray a specific mentality, and SMILF did just that by shining a light on predators prone to objectifying women in moments of vulnerability. For sure, it is one thing to hear about real life incidents on the news, but it’s entirely different to see one play out befire our eyes.

Several other scenes also set a precedent for what was to come, albeit in more subtle fashion. In those scenes, Bridgette is shown looking for work, and takes to the internet. During one encounter, she is told by a man, “your’re prettier than you think.” Although it seems like an inoccuous comment, it underscores the idea that men often encourage women to rely on validation from external sources. What the comment also suggests is that female self-esteem should be derived from appearance, and nothing deeper, and if a woman cannot find that for herself, the almighty man will instill it in her. It’s a pure example of insidious intent hidden beneath righteous rhetoric.

Considering not a day goes by now without a high profile man being accused of sexual assault, someone needed to underscore the trickle down effect of such heinous acts. The common man will copy misogyny learned from the elite.

Tonight’s episode of SMILF was a victory for women, and Bridgette led the charge with her right fist. In what could be described as a moment of catharsis and justified retaliation, the character recoils from the table where her assailant remains seated, and proceeds to break his nose with one well-placed punch.

Bridgette responded for all those women too frozen by fear and shock to retaliate, or report crimes committed against them. Perhaps Frankie Shaw gave future victims a voice, if not a right fist.