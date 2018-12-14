Snapchat's 'Growing Up Is A Drag' Follows Teen Queens As They Come Of Age

A new, seven-part Snapchat documentary series will explore the lives of teenage drag queens as they establish themselves in a diverse, yet fiercely competitive community of performers.

HuffPost got a sneak peek at “Growing Up Is a Drag,” which debuts Dec. 17, via the clip above. In it, 18-year-old Nathan Swann explains his decision to relocate from his native Utah to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a drag performer.

“I think one of the biggest misconceptions about drag is that only one type of person can participate in the art of drag,” Swann, who performs as Brandi the Kween, told HuffPost. “But men can do drag, women can do drag, everyone can do drag, even teenagers and children! I hope that by participating in this documentary, that misconception will be history.”

Noting that appearing in drag makes him feel “empowered and courageous,” he said that he hopes to “spread power and joy” by appearing in the series.

“I hope my story inspires people to be true to themselves, live fearlessly and follow their dreams,” he added.

PB&J Television produced “Growing Up Is a Drag” with Bunim/Murray Productions, the company behind “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Its latest series is just one of more than a dozen new shows premiering on Snapchat this year.