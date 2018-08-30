Snapchat Under Fire After Map Shows New York Renamed 'Jewtropolis'

Snapchat found itself the target of social media outrage on Thursday morning after some users noticed that New York had been renamed “Jewtropolis” on its maps feature.
The company responded on Twitter by noting that it doesn’t power its own maps. It said the maps are powered by Mapbox, an open-source platform that says it receives data from over 1 million developers. The controversy highlights ongoing issues facing open-source platforms, which are not always subject to strict moderation.
Users also pointed out the issue on StreetEasy and Citi Bike, which use Mapbox as well. However, the misnomer did not appear to be an issue on some of Mapbox’s other clients, including Lyft, Foursquare and The Weather Channel.
Mapbox did not respond to a request for comment.