Snapchat Under Fire After Map Shows New York Renamed 'Jewtropolis'

Snapchat found itself the target of social media outrage on Thursday morning after some users noticed that New York had been renamed “Jewtropolis” on its maps feature.

The company responded on Twitter by noting that it doesn’t power its own maps. It said the maps are powered by Mapbox, an open-source platform that says it receives data from over 1 million developers. The controversy highlights ongoing issues facing open-source platforms, which are not always subject to strict moderation.

Hey there! Thanks for letting us know. Snap Map relies on third party mapping data which has unfortunately been subject to vandalism. We are working with our partner Mapbox to get this fixed immediately. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) August 30, 2018

Users also pointed out the issue on StreetEasy and Citi Bike, which use Mapbox as well. However, the misnomer did not appear to be an issue on some of Mapbox’s other clients, including Lyft, Foursquare and The Weather Channel.

@CitiBikeNYC why is the E Village called “Jewtropolis” on your app pic.twitter.com/ZHdqDfXl99 — saintconfucius (@saintconfucius) August 30, 2018

Yo wtf @streeteasy

I know we like our bagels but fuck man... “jewtropolis”? pic.twitter.com/XU0odzVpIG — Freedom Film LLC (@FreedomFilmLLC) August 30, 2018