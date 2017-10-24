Sneak Peek: Sesame Street Live's Brand New Show

For many kids, seeing Sesame Street Live! is their first introduction to a live show and sets the "stage" for their love of theater as they grow, explains Executive Producer Nicole Feld.

During a tour of Feld Entertainment’s headquarters in Ellenton, Florida, I received an advanced look at their all-new stage show inspired by the iconic, Emmy Award-Winning television program.

And while Sesame Street Live! has been around for over 35 years, this is the first time it is being produced by Feld Entertainment, which is also known for it's Disney on Ice and Monster Jam traveling productions. Instead of being in an arena though, Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! will be performed on a stage, very much like a Broadway show.

Feld Entertainment Elmo Jumping in Puddles scene during Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!

What makes Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! different ...

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! has a general theme centered around community and kindness, and as the title would suggest, a party with the characters trying to compromise on a theme.

The show is also very interactive, calling on the audience for their responses, ideas and even to vote for their favorite party theme.

With 15 contemporary and beloved Sesame Street songs throughout, kids will surely be dancing in their seats and parents as well. I personally cracked up when Cookie Monster started his own cookie-inspired version of Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off."

As a parent, I also appreciated the educational elements, which included recycling, letters, counting and learning new words in English and in Spanish. In the days since, my preschool boys are still coming up with new explanations about what "kindness" is and how they did something that was "kind." It's pretty adorable and I’m thankful for Sesame Street Live for introducing the topic for discussion.

The overall production value is quite impressive with a state-of-the art video screen and a colorful set that makes you feel like you’ve actually walked on to Sesame Street. Even the stage floor has been decorated to look like a real cobblestone street.

Interview with Executive Producer Nicole Feld and Sesame Street Workshop SVP of Curriculum & Content Dr. Rosemarie Truglio

Additional VIP Experiences:

A unique, up-close-and-personal pre-show experience will be offered at an additional charge prior to select performances, allowing families the opportunity to tour the on-stage neighborhood of their favorite, furry friends before they arrive for the main show. They can also visit four different stations that include arts and crafts, dress-up, games and more. Not only will children get a chance to go up on stage and walk on the cobblestoned Sesame Street, but they will get a chance to interact with one of the beloved muppet characters too. Our session included a conversation with Oscar the Grouch, who happens to be my favorite character and singing along to “I Love Trash.”

Tara Settembre @TaraMetBlog Children decorate a banner with stickers during the VIP Pre Show Experience

Meet A New Muppet:

Meanwhile, as part of a FREE pre-show experience, ticket goers will get a chance to meet an exclusive new muppet out in the lobby before the show starts. Her name is Maya Monster and she’s quite adorable with purple hair and yellow fur. She is there to introduce some of the themes that will be discussed during the show and preps little guests. Plus, it allows children to personally interact and see a muppet up-close. Very memorable.

Tara Settembre @TaraMetBlog Meet Maya Monster a new Muppet exclusive to Sesame Street Live!

Coming to a Neighborhood Near You

Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! will be traveling to 58 cities in the US and Canada between now and May 2018. It will embark on its 2nd year tour in the fall of 2018 through May 2019. For a full schedule of engagements visit SesameStreetLive.com.