'This Is U.S.' Is All Tears With Ben, Jared And Sarah In 'SNL' Political Parody

“Saturday Night Live” couldn’t wait to do a “This Is Us” parody with guest host Sterling K. Brown, who plays grown triplet brother Randall Pearson on the hit NBC series.

“SNL’s” version is a sad, twisted mix of triplets in a series called “This Is U.S.” in a phony ad for the program. It stars Brown as Ben Carson, wailing, “All of it is wrong.”

The sister of the trio is a mortified Sarah Huckabee Sanders (played by Aidy Bryant) who denies a story about porn-star sex as she stares at post-it notes on her lectern reading: “Stop lying” and “Seriously, what are you doing?”

The other triplet brother is played by Pete Davidson, drinking from a bottle of booze, on the phone, saying: “United Arab Emirates? Hey, this is Jared Kushner. Is there any way I could borrow like $800 million dollars?”

So it’s just like “This Is Us,” without the “good parts,” says the ad. “You’ll be laughing through tears, except without the laughing, which is regular crying.”

It’s real. It’s painful.