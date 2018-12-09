'SNL's' Elf On The Shelf Wants A New Kid This Christmas

“Saturday Night Live” was certainly making the most of Jason Momoa this week, with the “Aquaman” star featured in several of the show’s sketches.

In one parodying Elf on the Shelf, Momoa asks Santa Claus for a new assignment after the child he’s been watching for 13 years “figured out he could do something with his body.”

“I hope it’s not fighting with his little brother. That would be very naughty, indeed,” elf Dotty (played by Melissa Villaseñor) responds.

“No ... this is definitely a solo activity,” Momoa responds.

