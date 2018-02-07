SNL’s Creepy ‘My Little Step Children’ Ad Puts A Dark New Spin On A Classic Toy

One of the best moments from last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” just might be a skit that never made it to air for lack of time.
It’s a darkly comic ad for dolls aimed at kids who don’t want to be parents, but instead aspire to be wicked step parents.
“Some kids’ gut instinct is to go dark,” the voiceover states. “Why not embrace it?”
Check out “My Little Step Children,” above, starring host Natalie Portman and Beck Bennett. Then wonder just how long it’ll be before someone actually starts making these dolls.
