'SNL' Torques Intern Video In Dead-On Spoof Of Jim Acosta Tangle

Cecily Strong played a sneaky, microphone-grabbing intern during a “Weekend Update” sketch on “Saturday Night Live” in a goofy parody of an incident between a White House intern and CNN correspondent Jim Acosta.

Strong creeps around Colin Jost, grabbing for his mike, then vanishing beneath the desk, only to pop up again — and grab.

She finally walks off the set, then returns to announce that Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “said you can’t come to the White House anymore” because Jost had “punched” her.

The White House confiscated Acosta’s press credentials because Sanders claimed he had “put his hands on” an intern as she try to snatch away his microphone while he asked a question of a furious President Donald Trump.

Sanders tweeted an apparently doctored video of the encounter between the intern and Acosta that had been created by right-ring conspiracy website InfoWars.

The altered “SNL” video has a giant fake boxing glove slugging the intern.

“That video is clearly doctored,” says Jost.

Strong responds: “My boss tweeted it, so it’s real.”