Snoop Dogg Thanks Himself In Hollywood Walk Of Fame Speech

This Dogg had his day. He made sure of it.

Rapper Snoop Dogg got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, thanking himself for the journey to celebrity.

The 47-year-old Snoop, who also can be called a comedian, a weed connoisseur, a game show host and cookbook author, of course expressed gratitude to others, including Dr. Dre and Quincy Jones, in his acceptance speech.

But his hilarious and heartfelt shoutout to himself was just the right amount of ego and humor to address a show-business milestone. And it was blunt.

“Last but not least, I want to thank me for believing in me,” he said in the clip below. “I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive.

“I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong,” he continued. “I want to thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherfucker.”

Even if he does say so himself.