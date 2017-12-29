Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Jack In The Box For $4.20 Stoner Combo

Last week, fast food chain Jack in the Box announced that it’s teaming up with rapper Snoop Dogg to introduce a combo meal intended for the stoner community.

The “Merry Munchie Meal” will be available Jan. 1 at three franchise locations in California, offering a plethora of greasy items ― chicken strips, two tacos, five churros, french fries, onion rings and a small drink ― to alleviate that famous pot smoker indecision.

“We are about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving or

why they’re craving it,” chief marketing officer Iwona Alter told Bloomberg.

The cost of all this cannabis-inspired cacophony? $4.20. (See what they did there?)

The combo meal is not a random marketing tactic on Jack in the Box’s part. Starting Jan. 1, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act goes into effect in California, allowing people 21 and older to possess an ounce of marijuana for recreational purposes.