Snoop Dogg Reveals The One Guy Who Ever Out-Smoked Him

Snoop Dogg appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday to promote his new gospel album, but the conversation inevitably got around to his weed worship.

The rapper and “Joker’s Wild” host said only one person has ever had a greater tolerance than him for smoking marijuana in one sitting.

“Willie Nelson is the only person who’s ever out-smoked Snoop Dogg,” Dogg said. “I had to hit the timeout button.”

It was a button he said he’d never had to push before.

Snoop, whose botanical bromance with Nelson is well known, has praised the “On the Road Again” singer’s greater grass appetite before. But Nelson no doubt will appreciate Snoop’s reefer-al, just the same.