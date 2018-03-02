Dad Who Face-Planted Onto His Daughter's Snowy Trampoline Asks: 'Who Wouldn't?'

This self-confessed “big kid” just couldn’t resist.

Patrick Keenan created what should be a new Winter Olympic sport when his 6-year-old daughter Abbie’s trampoline got covered in snow outside their Glasgow, Scotland, home this week.

Introducing: the face-plant into the white stuff event:

Had to be done! pic.twitter.com/pOEFBXQ4rc — Paddy K (@bigpaddyk) March 1, 2018

Keenan shared slow-mo footage of his stunt on Twitter Thursday. It garnered more than 2.7 million views in its first 24 hours online.

“The snow just looked too perfect and inviting, and the big kid in me took over. Who wouldn’t?” Keenan, 31, told HuffPost on Friday.