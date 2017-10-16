So Michael Fassbender And Alicia Vikander Got Secret-Married

The pair have been linked together since as early as 2014, when a romance blossomed on the set of their World War I drama, “The Light Between Oceans.” Vikander and Fassbender spent a month living together on a remote New Zealand island to fully immerse themselves in the story of a husband and wife who rescue an orphaned child.

“I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander told Entertainment Weekly during the movie’s press tour. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

“I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to,” Fassbender added. “Why would I? I don’t.”

Message received, but congrats anyway.