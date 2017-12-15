Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Is Already Creating Problems

It’s a national nightmare.

Shortly after Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to marry on May 19, 2018, football soccer fans had a field day.

The royal wedding date falls on the same day as the finals of the Emirates FA Cup, an annual tournament for teams in the English football league system. The date also creates a funny problem for Prince William, who has served as president of The Football Association for over a decade and presents the trophy to the winning team of the FA Cup.

People reacted to the news accordingly on Twitter:

When you have the Royal Wedding on the same day as the FA Cup Final... pic.twitter.com/FpcNMwkMZh — Sportdec (@SportdecApp) December 15, 2017

Just found out Prince Harry’s wedding is FA Cup final day - already under the thumb. LAD he is no more. — GeraintHardy (@geraint_hardy) December 15, 2017

What kind of man plans a wedding on cup final day. 🙄 — JGall (@jgall1976) December 15, 2017

I made what I thought was the ultimate sin, getting married in the Football season - my wife has never forgiven me for sneaking out to listen to the commentary - but the #FACup Final day, that day is sacrosanct, no football lover gets married on Cup final day!#RoyalWedding2018 — FA Cup Factfile (@FACupFactfile) December 15, 2017

Be an absolute disgrace if the FA Cup Final is shunted from BBC One to BBC 2 because of the Royal wedding. — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) December 15, 2017

What a bunch of ass holes all the soldiers that will have to line the street and miss the game! — dan kirwan (@dankirwan1986) December 15, 2017

FA President William Windsor will have to send apologies to his brother when the Markle wedding clashes with the FA Cup Final. Harry clearly not confident this season — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) December 15, 2017

The long standing tradition of a royal family member at the F.A Cup final will surely end this year with the royal wedding.



If you are a royal and asked to do it, it's probably because Harry hates you — Baz (@Bazman83) December 15, 2017

The Football Association (FA), the group that organizes the cup, isn’t worried about the conflict.

The group said in a statement Friday that it’s “delighted” with the date choice (which sounds like something an organization probably has to say when a royal is its president).

“Everyone at The FA is delighted for HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the announcement of their wedding at Windsor Castle next year,” the FA statement continued. “Saturday 19 May promises to be a wonderful day with such a special royal occasion being followed by English football’s showpiece event, The Emirates FA Cup Final.”

The statement added, “With millions coming together to watch both events at home and around the world, it will be a day to celebrate.”

Some people are really excited about the proposed date, as it falls on National Redhead Day in the U.K. Event organizer Emma Kelly of Redhead Day U.K. told HuffPost that the organization plans to celebrate the “ginger prince’s big day with heaps of entertainment for all ages, from ginger bunting and games, to royally themed snacks and activities.”

“We took it as a sign from the ginger gods that it was meant to be,” Kelly said of Harry’s wedding date.