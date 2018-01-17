Social Security Has Paid Benefits To My Dead Husband For A Year

SSA staff members are forbidden to give general advice, so you have to present a specific situation to them before they can help you. But if you don’t know a particular benefit exists, how can you ask about it?

Simplicity is not Social Security’s middle name.

In the 81 years since the first Social Security payments went out, Moeller said, the program has “layered on additional rules.” Funding has been “substantially curbed,” and even though the boomers are creating a huge surge in demand for services, staffing levels have been cut, with some of the most experienced workers enticed to take early retirement.

The SSA has shrunk its workforce by about 10 percent since 2011, when it had nearly 69,000 employees. It has shuttered more than 60 field offices and 500 mobile offices since 2010, according to news accounts.

The agency has tried to digitize its services and handle more customers by phone ― albeit with not-great results. When it comes to understanding Social Security and Medicare, many people need to sit down with a human being. Our situations are just too nuanced and vary too much, making a one-size-fits-all approach unworkable. An ongoing SSA survey finds that just 25 percent of people who call the agency’s toll-free number think they’ve received excellent service.

Can you imagine that statistic flying in the private sector?