ENTERTAINMENT
10/15/2018 02:14 pm ET

Solange Is Blessing Us With A New Album Coming This Fall

The singer's much anticipated follow-up to "A Seat At The Table" is on its way.
headshot
By Cole Delbyck
Solange performs at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival in England.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Solange performs at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival in England.

Solange is pulling up another seat at the table.

The “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer and activist has announced her forthcoming unnamed album, the follow-up to her critically acclaimed “A Seat At The Table,” is dropping later this fall. 

In a new interview for T: The New York Times Style Magazine, the artist previewed her new sound, which will “likely arrive into the world fully formed at some mysterious and unexpected moment,” according to the outlet.  

“There is a lot of jazz at the core,” Solange told the magazine in the email. “But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.”

“I realize how much wider, figuratively and literally, my work could be if I took myself away as subject,” she added. 

The album, which she described as “fluid and more sensual,” was recorded in a slew of locations, including New Orleans, Jamaica and California’s Topanga Canyon.

While “A Seat At The Table” ranked high on many year-end best album lists and its lead single “Cranes in the Sky” won her the Grammy for Best R&B Performance, Solange admits she’s nervous over how her new album will be received.

“I have this fear living in my body about releasing work,” she said. “I don’t know any artist that doesn’t feel that before they hit the ‘send’ button.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos
headshot
Cole Delbyck
Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Music Beyonce Solange Knowles New Album
Solange Is Blessing Us With A New Album Coming This Fall
CONVERSATIONS