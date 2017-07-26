So The Address Of Solange And Jay-Z's Elevator Fight Starts With 444

So here’s a “4:44” theory that will blow your mind.

Jay-Z may have named his album after the address of the place where his infamous elevator fight with Solange took place.

This idea came about after Twitter user Stephen Ossola shared a photo of the address of The Standard, the New York City hotel where a video captured Solange attacking Jay-Z in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala as Beyoncé watched. Though Google lists The Standard’s address as 848 Washington St., the hotel’s secondary address, where patrons can take the elevator directly to the hotel’s rooftop bar, Le Bain, is 444 W. 13th Street.

“I’m at The Standard where Solange beat Jay-Z’s ass in the elevator. THE ADDRESS IS 444. I AM SHOOK,” Ossola captioned the photo.

I'm at The Standard where Solange beat Jay-Z's ass in the elevator. THE ADDRESS IS 444. I AM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/ZKtAVxMQiS — Stephen (@StephenOssola) July 26, 2017

Needless to say, everyone’s mind was blown TF away:

Jay is saying it was a life changing event that took place at that address. — Tim Off The Glass (@TimOffTheGlass) July 26, 2017

Hov addresses the elevator incident on the album’s first track, “Kill Jay Z.”

“You egged Solange on/Knowin’ all along all you had to say you was wrong,” he raps. That fight sparked rumors of his infidelity when the surveillance footage leaked three years ago. Since then, the couple has been a bit more open with their marital issues, with Beyoncé’s 2016 release of her visual album “Lemonade” and Jay-Z’s “4:44.”

Though this new theory has come about, Jay-Z told iHeartRadio that the name comes from the time he woke up to write the title track.