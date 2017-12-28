Solange Opens Up About Autonomic Disorder She's Been Battling For Months

Solange just revealed she won’t be performing in South Africa at Afropunk’s upcoming New Year’s Eve show due to medical issues.

The 31-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she’s been battling an “autonomic disorder” for the past five months. Solange wrote that she’s still not sure how much she wants to share about her diagnosis, but she wanted the people of South Africa to know why she canceled her performance.

“The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me,” she wrote. “Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses, and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.”

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:33am PST

Although the singer-songwriter didn’t share what kind of autonomic disorder she’s currently fighting, the disorder generally targets a person’s nervous system resulting in problems with blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature and more, according to the Mayo Clinic.