Solange Opens Up About Autonomic Disorder She's Been Battling For Months

Solange just revealed she won’t be performing in South Africa at Afropunk’s upcoming New Year’s Eve show due to medical issues.
The 31-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she’s been battling an “autonomic disorder” for the past five months. Solange wrote that she’s still not sure how much she wants to share about her diagnosis, but she wanted the people of South Africa to know why she canceled her performance.
“The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me,” she wrote. “Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses, and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.”
Although the singer-songwriter didn’t share what kind of autonomic disorder she’s currently fighting, the disorder generally targets a person’s nervous system resulting in problems with blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature and more, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you,” Solange continued in her Instagram post. “But I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance..... as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways.”