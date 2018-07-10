HUFFPOST FINDS
07/10/2018 05:11 pm ET

12 Solid Alternatives To Liquid Toiletries That'll Make It Through TSA

Solid shampoos, conditioners and toothpaste = no more suitcase spills.
By Brittany Nims

Whether you’re planning a trip to one of the world’s best beaches or one of the best cities for foodies, getting through TSA is probably one of the least exciting parts of your getaway. 

Even though you’ve securely packed your favorite toiletry bag, it seems like there’s always something that gets flagged at security. If there are sex toys that’ll make it through TSA, why the heck can’t your favorite shampoo get through a screening without setting off alarm bells? 

To take the stress out of packing, we’ve found non-liquid alternatives to your everyday toiletries. Shampoo bars, solid face washes, toothpaste tablets and even toner sticks are solid alternatives that’ll make it through security without ending up at the bottom of a bin. 

Below, 12 solid alternatives to your favorite liquid toiletries: 

  • 1 Solid Shampoo Bar
    Amazon
    Ditch the liquid shampoo and plastic bottles with solid shampoo bars. They're just as cleansing and moisturizing, and are often formulated without some of the harsh ingredients that sudsy liquid shampoo are made with. Just be aware that most solid shampoo bars have an "adjustment period" during which you'll have to get used to the way your hair looks and feels when it's cleansed with a bar rather than with soapy liquid shampoo.

    Get the J.R. Liggett Bar Shampoo, $7. 
  • 2 Solid Conditioner Bar
    Amazon
    Conditioner bars are usually formulated with oils like coconut and cocoa butter to moisturize hair without weighing it down. Plus, it can double as an shaving bar and an in-shower moisturizer for skin.

    Get the Ethique Eco-Friendly Conditioner Bar for oily-normal hair, $18. 
  • 3 Solid Toothpaste
    Lush
    Solid toothpaste is a smart and easy way to cut down on the liquids in your carry on. Most non-liquid toothpastes either come in tablets or powders that are used with water to create a foamy cleansing formula. Just take note that these alternatives often don't include fluoride, so consider using them only in the short term. 

    Get the Lush Toothy Tabs, $11. 
  • 4 Solid Face Wash Cleansing Stick
    Amazon
    No more suitcase spills, messy application, or using your fingers to wash and exfoliate your face. Solid face washes are so easy to use you might start using them even when you're not on the road. 

    Get the H20+ Elements On The Move Cleansing Stick, $28.
  • 5 Solid Toner
    Sephora
    If, when you travel, you have a hard time sticking to your normal skincare routine, here's a fix. A solid toner bar or stick is an easy, space-saving and mess-free way to keep your cleanse-tone-moisturize routine when you're on the go. No more suitcase spills or abandoned toner bottles at TSA. 

    Get the Milk Makeup Matcha Toner, $26.
  • 6 Solid Moisturizer
    Sephora
    Instead of packing up an oversized jar of your favorite moisturizer or messily transferring some of it to a TSA-approved travel size, instead try using a solid stick moisturizer. They're compact, full of the same moisturizing oils, and layer easily under makeup and sunscreen. 

    Get the Milk Makeup Hydrating Oil Stick, $24. 
  • 7 Solid Facial Scrub
    Sephora
    A face scrub isn't always necessary when traveling, but for longer trips it's nice to have some of your usual go-to products with you. Whether you're sweating by the beach or have wind-chapped skin from skiing, a face scrub will keep your skin looking and feeling bright and healthy.

    Get the Tarte Frxxxtion Stick Exfoliating Cleanser, $22. 
  • 8 Sunscreen Stick
    Amazon
    Whether you're packing for a bachelorette party in Miami, or a safari through the Serengeti, you'll need sunscreen that's up to the task. Though you can usually buy sunscreen at most destinations, finding your preferred brand at a decent price is hard. Instead, sunscreen sticks are a smart way to get your favorite SPF on board without having to ditch it at TSA.

    Get the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Non-Greasy Sunscreen Stick SPF 70, $9. 
  • 9 Solid Facial Sunscreen
    Sephora
    Sunscreen is one of those beauty-bag essentials you should have on you at all times. A liquid-free facial sunscreen that's designed to keep you protected and dewy is not only perfect for a quick skin refresh when you step off the plane, but it'll keep your skin from drying out on the journey because of that recycled airplane air.

    Get the Supergoop! Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50, $25. 
  • 10 Dry Shampoo Powder
    Sephora
    Ditch your environmentally unfriendly aerosol dry shampoo for a powder alternative instead. They work the same by re-energizing hair by boosting shine and pumping up volume while getting rid of oil and grease. 

    Get the Verb Dry Shampoo, $16. 
  • 11 Solid Lotion Bar
    Amazon
    To make a lotion bar, you remove one thing: water. That means waterless lotions aren't watered down, and are filled with more skin-moisturizing emollients like shea butter, vitamin E and beeswax. Plus, lotions bars often last longer than a bottle of lotion.

    Get the Honey House Natural Bee Bar Lotion, $12. 
  • 12 Solid Mouthwash
    Lush
    Mouthwash tabs and powders are an easy way to refresh on or off the plane. Simply pop one in your mouth, chew, and swish with water before spitting out. 

    Get the Lush Mouthwash Tabs, $11. 

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
