Some Preschoolers Wrote A Cookbook And Their Recipes Are Hilarious

With so many food blogs, cookbooks and Pinterest boards, it’s hard to be original with your recipes these days. Fortunately, a group of preschoolers are proving that creativity in the kitchen is still possible.

Twitter user Jordan Adams shared some hilarious and adorable snippets from his nephew Ethan’s pre-K class cookbook, which features recipes the preschoolers had to come up with themselves.

My nephews Ethan’s pre-k class made a cook book, and all the kids had to come up with all the recipes😂😂 so much better than I could’ve imagined. pic.twitter.com/X5d0Sqzw5N — Jordan Adams (@JordanKAdams97) May 16, 2018

Needless to say, the recipes are ... very imaginative.

“Ethan’s Eggs” curiously doesn’t list eggs as an ingredient, but the recipe does call for pancakes, sugar and Skittles, which can apparently be purchased at Texas Roadhouse. And while the prep time is a full hour, the dish only requires two seconds of actual cooking.

Jordan Adams/Twitter

“Ariana’s Macaroni” also calls for some interesting ingredients, including apples, strawberries, toys, a backpack and a doll.

Thankfully, everything only costs about $2 in total.

Jordan Adams/Twitter

Ariana’s instructions are also very detailed, noting:

The oven has to be hot like fire…like a candle…like for birthdays. Now you need to tell everyone that its time to leave. And I have to leave because I am going to a party with a swimming pool. My sister says, “Why do you go to the swimming pool?” and I say, “Because I like it.” Now I go home and I am waiting for it not to be hot and then my sister says, “Why do you do that?” it’s because you blow on the macaroni so it wont be hot. You need to wait. Now its done!

The “Joe’s Tacos” recipe takes readers on a journey, as it shifts to a different meal entirely in the instructions.

Jordan Adams/Twitter

As the preschooler states repeatedly, he really does not want to make tacos anymore.

First I don’t actually know, I really don’t remember anything. Can I change this to cheesy roll ups? Because they are super easy. There is only 3 stuff you need, white cheese, yellow cheese and tortilla. I don’t even want to make tacos anymore. I don’t even know how. It is too hard to think about tacos. But I can make cheesy roll ups. They are super easy. They come from Taco Bell. I need yellow cheese and I don’t know where to buy the white cheese. I don’t know how to make tacos. Cheesy roll ups are better because I know how to make them. Let me think…one time I made candy and it turned brown. I don’t want tacos anymore. I like them, but I love cheesy roll ups more. I don’t like beans because they make me throw up. My mom made me eat a burrito one time with beans and I threw up. Wait…I know how to make watermelon it is easy…just buy the watermelon and eat it.

And then of course there’s “Sebastian’s Pancakes,” which contains only one ingredient: salt. Sebastian also included an important reminder about dishes.

Jordan Adams/Twitter

Adams told HuffPost he came across the cookbook at his sister’s house earlier this month. Ethan’s class had compiled the recipes as a Mother’s Day gift project, and each child brought one home.

“When I started to read it, I just started to laugh at how silly some of the recipes were. I thought to myself, ‘Damn this is some comedy gold,’” Adams recalled. “Like, only kids could think of these responses.”

The proud uncle said his personal favorite is, of course, Ethan’s egg recipe.

Adams’ tweet received nearly 180,000 likes and more than 73,000 retweets. He told HuffPost he wants the kids’ creativity to bring joy to others.