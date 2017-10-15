Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Announce Engagement On Instagram

Sansa Stark finally landed a decent guy.

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, 21, and musician Joe Jonas, 28, announced their engagement Sunday in matching Instagram posts.

Underneath a simple photo of the couple’s hands, Turner wrote, “I said yes.” Included in the photo is Turner’s new engagement ring. Jonas shared the same photo, writing “she said yes.”

Jonas, currently the lead singer of pop group DNCE, and Turner have been dating since late 2016, according to People. In January, she shared a photo of Jonas on Instagram, writing “Miami Daze” as the caption.

Jonas’ younger brother, Nick, congratulated the pair on Twitter.

“I love you both so much,” he wrote.

Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much. @joejonas @SophieT pic.twitter.com/H3ZS3v38xW — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 15, 2017

Jonas skyrocketed to fame as one third of The Jonas Brothers with real-life brothers Kevin and Nick, who starred in the Disney Channel film “Camp Rock” alongside a young Demi Lovato.

In July, the actress told Marie Claire that dating a super popular star has its disadvantages.