The trailer for “Sorry to Bother You,” the semi-dystopian movie that explores what it’s like to work in corporate spaces while black, is finally here.

Set in Oakland, the film follows Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield), a black telemarketer trying to navigate an alternate-reality version of a very white corporate office.

Green finds, as many black people do, that he must code-switch to excel. But the comedic sci-fi twist takes this idea a bit further. Cassuis’ co-worker, played by Danny Glover, reveals to him that true success can be found in literally imitating a white man’s voice.

“If you want to make money here, use your white voice, and I don’t mean ‘Will Smith white,’” he says in the trailer, which you can watch above.

From here on, Cassius literally changes his voice, accent and tone to mimic a white man’s, immediately skyrocketing into success and falling into a macabre world where the stakes only get higher. A mixture of comedy and social commentary, “Sorry To Bother You” explores the dangers and benefits of approximating whiteness.