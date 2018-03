14 This Serious Babe

Maria

"This was taken around 1972 or 1973 in San Jose, Costa Rica, where we are originally from. My mom Carmen was probably about 23 years old at that time. What I like the most about the picture is the way my mom looks in it: the fashion, her hair. These days, she mostly keeps her hair above the shoulder length, so to see her with long hair, it brings me back to when I was younger. Also, my mom doesn’t like to take many pictures of herself, which makes this one even more special." -- Maria