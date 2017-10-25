Southern California Is Breaking Heat Records By Alarming Margins

Southern California is getting scorched by an unseasonable heat wave, with temperatures in some areas breaking records by double-digit margins.

According to the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles, heat records for Oct. 25 were shattered in a number of places Wednesday. The most notable record was set at the Camarillo Airport in Ventura County, where a high of 103 degrees broke the previous record, 88 set in 1983, by a jaw-dropping 15 degrees.

Camarillo Ca Airport reported a Max Temp of 103 degrees so far today. This breaks the record of 88 degrees set in 1983. #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 25, 2017

Heat waves typically break temperature records by only as much as a few degrees. A June 2016 heat wave that struck Southern California, for example, broke several records by single digits. The one double-digit margin was set in El Cajon, where temperatures for that calendar day toppled the previous record by 10 degrees.

Even during a 2015 heat wave in the region with back-to-back days of temperatures surpassing 100 degrees, the heat broke records by small margins.

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images A pedestrian uses an umbrella as a heat shield in Los Angeles on Tuesday, when temperatures climbed past 100 downtown.

Other heat records set Wednesday include Oxnard, where 102-degree temperatures beat out the old record by 8 degrees, and Los Angeles International Airport, where 99-degree heat toppled the 1983 record of 92.

NWS Oxnard Ca reported a Max Temp of 102 degrees so far today. This breaks the record of 94 degrees set in 1968. #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 25, 2017

Los Angeles Ca Airport reported a Max Temp of 99 degrees so far today. This breaks the record of 92 degrees set in 1983. #cawx #laheat — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 25, 2017

More heat records were set at Santa Maria Public Airport, Santa Barbara Municipal Airport, Long Beach Airport and downtown Los Angeles.

The ongoing heat sparked several brush fires on Tuesday, requiring closures on three freeways. Later Tuesday, hot wind gusts complicated firefighters’ efforts to contain a growing wildfire in the hills about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Scientists have long warned that these types of heat waves will become the new normal.