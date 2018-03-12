Space Mountain With The Lights On Is A Freaky Experience

Here’s Disney’s Space Mountain as few riders have ever seen it.
Every now and then, someone gets to ride the signature roller coaster with the lights on instead of in the planetarium-like setting most people see and then publishes the footage online.
Although this video was posted Theme Park University in December, it went viral on Facebook over the weekend.
Check it out in the clip above.
The video was filmed at the Magic Kingdom in Florida’s Walt Disney World, but there are also Space Mountain coasters at other Disney parks, including Disneyland in Anaheim.