20 Space-Themed Baby Names Parents Are Giving Their Newborns

Parents draw baby name inspiration from all sorts of places ― from the food they eat to the animals they love. Even TV shows like “Game of Thrones” have inspired a slew of choices.

Recently, many people have taken to looking beyond Earth for ideas, a trend that is likely to continue amid recent big events like the total solar eclipse and SpaceX’s historic rocket launch.

HuffPost looked at the Social Security Administration’s baby name data and found a number of names related to planets and other space phenomena (some also have other associations, like Roman gods).

Here are 20 space-related names and the number of newborns given those names in 2016:

Mercury (five boys, six girls)

Venus (83 girls)

Rocket (23 boys)

Galaxy (five boys, 18 girls)

Mars (56 boys, six girls)

Moon (seven girls)

Star (five boys, 91 girls)

Jupiter (41 boys, 78 girls)

Earth (five girls)

Luna (six boys, 3,645 girls)

Nova (150 boys, 2,272 girls)

Saturn (six girls)

Orion (1,059 boys, 33 girls)

Celestial (nine girls)

Galileo (20 boys)

Halley (32 girls)

Pandora (43 girls)

Apollo (468 boys)

Cosmo (21 boys)