10/08/2018 12:40 am ET

SpaceX Rocket Launch (Not Aliens) Lights Up The Night Sky Above California

For the first time, Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched and landed a rocket on the west coast.
By David Barden

The sky above California lit up on Sunday when Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched and landed a rocket on the west coast for the first time.

However, some Twitter users were so startled by the sight that they thought aliens were getting ready to touch down on Earth.

The return of the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage to Earth was part of the company’s continued effort to decrease the cost of its launches by reusing rockets rather than losing them in the ocean, The Associated Press reported. 

Successful landings have already occurred on land in Florida and at sea on droneships.

