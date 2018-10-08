1 / 7 The Dragon Capsule Up-Close

The <a href="http://www.spacex.com/SpaceX_Brochure_V7_All.pdf" target="_hplink">Dragon capsule</a> is only about 20 feet long, has a max diameter of 12.1 feet and weighs 9,260 lbs. It can carry 13,228 lbs up to space and 6,612 lbs down from space. The capsule was designed so that, eventually, it will be able to bring <a href="http://www.spacex.com/dragon.php" target="_hplink">as many as seven passengers</a> up to orbit.

AP