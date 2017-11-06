Paris Is Installing Sparkling Water Fountains Across The City

Paris tops the bucket lists of many people who thirst for travel. Now it will top the list for anyone who’s just plain thirsty, too.

The city will install fountains that dispense sparkling water, or fontaines d’eau pétillante, around the entire city, Conde Nast Traveler reports.

The move is an expansion of an initiative that launched in 2010 with 8 fountains of bubbly water at the city’s fingertips. Now, Paris City Hall has “embarked on an ambitious-sounding scheme that will ultimately provide at least one fountain of sparkling water in every one of Paris’ 20 arrondissements,” CityLab reports. The fountains are equipped with CO2 carbonators, which give it its fizz.

PATRICK KOVARIK via Getty Images A man uses the original sparkling water fountain in 2010.

Shelling out effervescent water gratuitement is delightful, and also impactful. The city’s goal, CityLab explained, is to get people to drink more water and reduce the amount of plastic waste created by the amount of bottled water drank by Paris residents each year.

It’s a pretty genius, and not to mention delicious, idea ― amd also painfully Parisian. That was not lost on excited social media users, who were as quick to joke about it being bougie as they were to express extreme jealousy.

Paris has sparkling water fountains now. Meanwhile, I got some shampoo in the water I drank from the showerhead this morning. — Sarah Archer Moulton (@SarahAMoulton) November 6, 2017

Paris, where everything sparkles — including the water. I need to move. https://t.co/YG8qA86Qo8 via @CNTraveler — Hannah Margaret (@hannahmarge) November 2, 2017

THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST RELEVANT TO MY INTERESTS THINGS I'VE EVER SEEN https://t.co/4QbDLzYhTZ — Hannah F Caldwell (@MsHannahFrazier) November 6, 2017

"Never again will ppl have to settle for uncarbonated water. In France, Perrier isn't a luxury, it's a right." https://t.co/ZIHQxoHTLh — Tara Deschamps (@tara_deschamps) November 6, 2017

You didn’t think Paris would settle for regular water fountains did you? https://t.co/fNHnjeRD89 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 3, 2017

I swear Paris just WANTS me to move there--public sparkling water fountains?! Yes please! https://t.co/6ixVVSVtpc — Kelleigh Welch (@KelleighWelch) November 6, 2017

Still the most popular "monument" of Paris among our runners after the #eiffeltower : the sparkling water fountain! #Paris #runningtour pic.twitter.com/5l2kZozG6u — RunRun Tours (@runruntours) August 30, 2017