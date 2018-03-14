Special Election In Trump Country Too Close To Call

DEMOCRAT CONOR LAMB HOLDS A SLIM LEAD IN PENNSYLVANIA TRUMP COUNTRY Lamb was ahead by 579 votes, meaning the race will likely end in a recount. Trump won this district in 2016 by over 20 points. Fellow Republicans blamed the close race on GOP candidate Rick Saccone, saying he “came across as establishment” and had a “porn stache.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE AFTERMATH OF A SECRETARY OF STATE BEING FIRED ​Via tweet. Trump called Rex Tillerson to tell him the news personally three hours after the tweet went out. Tillerson's top aide was also fired after contradicting the White House on the timeline. Here's what to watch for as CIA Director Mike Pompeo becomes the next secretary of state and takes over a "shattered department." His replacement, Gina Haspel, is under firefor running a torture program. And the musical chairs in the Trump administration may not be over, as Trump is eyeing Rick Perry to replace the embattled Veterans Affairs head.

TRIBUTES ARE POURING IN FOR LEGENDARY PHYSICIST STEPHEN HAWKING Who died from complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at the age of 76.

KRIS KOBACH'S OWN EXPERT WON'T SUPPORT THE CLAIM THAT THE PRESIDENT WON THE POPULAR VOTE "One of the academics that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) picked to back up his claims of widespread voter fraud said in sworn testimony on Tuesday that he could not support Kobach's claim that illegal votes may have swung the popular vote during the 2016 presidential election."

A DOG DIED ON A UNITED FLIGHT AFTER OWNER WAS FORCED TO PLACE THE CARRIER IN OVERHEAD BIN Which likely did not have proper air circulation. Turns out that 18 of the 24 pets that died flying on U.S. carriers last year were on United planes.

THESE STUDENTS AREN'T JOINING THE NATIONAL WALKOUT TO PROTEST GUN VIOLENCE TODAY "Politics, safety concerns and threats of disciplinary action are just some of the reasons these teens won't demonstrate with their classmates on Wednesday."

THE WORLD'S BIGGEST BERNIE SANDERS HATER IS BOOSTED BY A BOT NETWORK All revolving around a Democratic consultant.

TRUMP'S PERSONAL ASSISTANT REPORTEDLY FIRED AS HE'S BEING INVESTIGATED FOR 'SERIOUS FINANCIAL CRIMES' By the Department of Homeland Security.

INDIA'S PRIME MINISTER PLEDGES MASSIVE PUSH TO FIGHT WORLD'S TOP INFECTIOUS KILLER Global health experts consider Modi's commitment to stop tuberculosis to be a game-changer.