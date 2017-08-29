Spencer Pratt’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Might Make You Love Him

Taylor Swift, look what you just made Spencer Pratt do.

On Sunday, following the premiere of Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video at the MTV VMAs, Pratt uploaded his very own version of the video on social media. (It first appeared on his Snapchat account, according to Refinery29, but he later uploaded it to YouTube and Facebook.)

The video features a collection of clips and they’re all equally mesmerizing. One minute, we see Pratt (appropriately) sipping tea, and the next, he appears to be feeding a hummingbird. At one point, he’s even walking on his hands. Oh, and of course a very pregnant Heidi Montag makes an appearance, holding up ice cream containers just in time for the lyrics, “You asked me for a place to sleep / Locked me out and threw a feast.”