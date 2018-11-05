Spice Girls Announce Reunion Tour Without Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls on Monday announced their first tour in a decade ― without Posh Spice, aka Victoria Beckham.

Four members of the British pop group ― Scary Spice (Melanie Brown), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Ginger Spice (Geri Horner) and Sporty Spice (Melanie Chisholm) ― revealed the big news, and announced tickets for U.K. performances will go sale on Saturday.

It was also revealed on Monday that singer Jess Glynne will be opening for the band.

ARE YOU MAD! I’m Joining @spicegirls ON TOUR! Y’all best come through cause this stadium tour is gonna kick OFF! 💙 https://t.co/3C0J2H5kWo — Jess Glynne (@JessGlynne) November 5, 2018

Rumors of a fresh tour by the “Say You’ll Be There” singers have swirled for years, stoked recently by photos on social media and comments by Brown.

In February, the stars shared an image of all five Spice Girls together:

In June, Brown told Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show said that she and her bandmates “are going to be doing performances together, for sure.”

Notably, Brown rejected rumors that Beckham wouldn’t be part of the tour in March and again in the interview with Kotb.

Brown poked fun at Beckham this year for Halloween, dressing as her bandmate alongside a lookalike of soccer star husband David Beckham with a sign reading: “No I am not going on tour.”

The David Beckham standin held a sign that read: “Please, please, please do it for the Spice Girls fans.”

Brown didn’t address tensions with Posh, but did say she thought Beckham would find the Halloween outfit funny, as there’s “a bit of a love-hate relationship there,” according to the BBC.