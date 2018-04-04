In the middle of cooking a complex meal, the last thing you want to worry about is where the heck that bottle of cayenne went that you know you picked up over the weekend.

You’ll shuffle through your spice cabinet, picking up every semi-red jar in sight, only finding it once you’ve cluttered your countertops with jars and bottles. Your dish isn’t ruined, but your mood might be.

Smart cooking starts with a smart kitchen. Keep your everyday ingredients within reach, and make sure other items are organized and easy to find in a flash. That’s why you need smart solutions for storing those herbs and spices. It’s possible, even if your kitchen is the size of a closet.

Below, 12 clever spice storage ideas for your small kitchen cabinets:

1 Spicy Shelf spice rack Amazon The Spicy Shelf spice rack is perhaps one of the most innovative and useful spice storage solutions out there. It creates two elevated rows of spice storage that sits along the perimeter of your spice cabinet, freeing up the middle area for larger pantry staples like oil, vinegar, sugar, flour, and canned goods, and more. Get it here

2 Rubbermaid pull-down spice rack Jet This spice rack has a pull-down design that gives you easily visibility to all of your favorite herbs and spices. It mounts onto you shelf, and stores spices upright, but can be pulled out and forward to lower the spices to eye level. Get it here

3 YouCopia Chef's universal drawer SpiceStack Jet This unique storage solution stacks 30 bottles of your favorite spices and keeps them organized and within reach. It includes three drawers that pull out and lower so you can easily find what you're looking for. Get it here

4 Magnetic spice tins Amazon This set of 12 magnetic spice tins comes with two types of labels. They have clear tops with sift/pour holes. Get them here

5 Cabinet door mount wood 3-shelf spice rack Jet This durable spice rack is made from maple hardwood, and designed to be mounted to your cabinet door to easily store and organize your favorite flavors. It easily installs with four screws. Get it here

6 30-spice gripper clips Amazon These 30 spice gripper clips come with six strips of adhesive with 5 gripper clips attached per strip. Strips can be tailored to your space and cabinet size. Get them here

7 White wire macrame 2-tier spice rack World Market For design-mined cooks, this macrame spice rack is just the thing. It has two racks to store your everyday spices, and is stylish enough that it won't clash with your other meticulously chosen kitchen accessories. Get it here

8 4-tier rustic wire wall-mount spice rack Amazon This four-tier spice rack is made with chicken wire, giving it a rustic aesthetic. Each row accommodates standard spice jars. Get it here

9 Yamazaki Home magnetic spice rack Food52 This simple and minimalist spice rack is ideal for folks with very little space who want versatility. Though it can be used for spices, it can also be used to store need-within-reach items like toothpicks, oils, vinegar and so much more. Get it here

10 16-jar spice rack Jet This spice rack operates like a Lazy Susan -- keeping your favorite spices easily accessible and organized. This spice rack is pre-filled with all-natural herbs and spices like rosemary, seasoned salt, parsley and even pizza seasoning, and offers free refills for up to 5 years. Get it here

11 Seville 3-tier expandable bamboo spice rack step shelf Amazon This expandable spice organizer includes 3 elevated rows so you can quickly and easily spot the spices you need. Get it here

12 ClosetMaid 8-tier wall and door rack Amazon For folks who need a little more storage, this 8-tier rack can be hung over the door or mounted to the wall to provide all of the space you'll need to store spices, pantry items, dry goods and more. Get it here