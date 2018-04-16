Steven Spielberg Is The First Director To Gross $10 Billion At The Box Office

Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” has officially made him the first director whose films have globally taken in over $10 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. And that worldwide gross total, approximately $10.01 billion, doesn’t even account for inflation.

When you look over his filmography, which includes “Jurassic Park,” “E.T.,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” Schindler’s List,” “Jaws,” and the entire “Indiana Jones” franchise, it’s hard to be completely surprised by the achievement.

When adjusted for inflation, Spielberg’s total domestic gross alone is $10.41 billion. “E.T” and “Jaws” are the top money makers in that adjusted domestic figure, taking in $1.3 billion and $1.2 billion respectively.

After Spielberg, the next two highest grossing directors are Michael Bay and Peter Jackson, whose films have both grossed about $6.5 billion globally, also not adjusting for inflation.